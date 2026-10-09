Pakistan pledges 'resolute' commitment to Saudi Arabia's security under Makkah pact

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) speaks to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 15, 2026. —X@PakPMO

PM Shehbaz condemns targeting of Saudi airports by Houthis.

PM hails Saudi forces for intercepting multiple ballistic missiles.

Pakistan fully supports Saudi right to defend its people: PM.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan's "resolute" commitment to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and security under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement (MDJA), amid repeated Houthi attacks on the kingdom.

In a post on X, the prime minister condemned the targeting of Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport by Houthis, which resulted in loss of life and injuries to civilians.

At least three people were killed in attacks on Saudi airports, the country's civil aviation authorities said on October 7, as fighting intensified in Yemen between the Houthis and government forces.

One person was killed and eight wounded in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh, and two were killed and 28 wounded in an attack on facilities at Abha airport, it said in a statement.

One of the attacks was on October 6 and the other on October 7, the civil aviation authorities said, without saying which attack had occurred on which day.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz commended the "vigilance and professionalism of the Saudi armed forces" and the coalition in intercepting multiple ballistic missiles and "their tireless efforts to protect innocent lives and safeguard" the kingdom.

He reiterated that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia.

"In line with the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, and recent decisions taken by its Strategic Political and Defence Committee, our commitment to the Kingdom's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security is resolute," the prime minister said.

Pakistan fully supports Saudi Arabia's legitimate right to defend its people and protect its cities and vital infrastructure, he added.

The prime minister also called on the Houthi militia to "immediately cease these attacks", saying Islamabad will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Saudi Arabia in the face of threats.

The prime minister's remarks come days after Islamabad, Riyadh and Ankara agreed to ensure the "rapid deployment" of agreed military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

The three nations took the decision at an emergency meeting of the MJDA in Riyadh, the Foreign Office said on October 6, adding that it would be carried out under "approved arrangements" and the national laws of the three countries.

Later that day, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that Pakistan and Turkiye have been providing support to Saudi Arabia in its operations against Houthis in Yemen.

"Both countries [Pakistan and Turkiye] have a presence here, but the army fighting is that of Saudi Arabia. We are here and providing any assistance they need," the defence czar said while speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath'.

The Pakistani and Turkish militaries are playing a supportive role in the conflict, he said, adding that the two forces were involved in "reconnaissance and other things".



— With additional input from Reuters.