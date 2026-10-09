Molly Mae Hague revisits her old family home after £5m mansion move

Molly purchased the Cheshire home in 2022 and shared the lavish renovations with fans

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a sneak peek inside her empty furnished Cheshire mansion in her latest YouTube vlog.

The Maebe founder,27, is currently living into her new, grand £5million Victorian mansion with her partner, Tommy Fury, and their children, Bambi,three, and four-month-old son Midas.

The influencer has now revealed the latest update on her old 3.8million mansion Cheshire mansion, which is still lying empty despite receiving rental offers.

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She said: 'Look where I am. I'm just back at my old house that no one's seen for probably over a year now. 'It's very empty. It's very lonely here and it does make me very emotional coming back here.

'So, just some context. I still own this house. This house is still our house, but it's empty because obviously we're at the new house now but I'm not really sure what my plan is with this house.'

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'However, not really sure what I am going to do with it because I actually had an offer.

Molly continued to debate what to do with the old house but decided that it is 'too special' to sell or rent at the minute.

She added: 'Maybe I'll just always keep it because it's just a gorgeous, gorgeous house.

'But then equally like I love the new house for so many other different reasons.

'The new house feels so much more like a family home. I always said I never envisioned being pregnant and it being our family home here.

'The new house is so much better for family but this house has so many memories it's where Bambi had all her firsts here and this house was such a humongous achievement for me. Maybe I will sell it but I don't want to sell it, it's too special.'

Molly purchased the Cheshire home in 2022 and shared the lavish renovations with fans which included marble tabletops, a home gym and £14k dining chairs inside the neutral-themed mansion.

The couple shortly after welcomed daughter Bambi and splashed out £9,500 on kitting out her nursery.