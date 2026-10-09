Anderson .Paak roasts Bruno Mars in hilarious birthday post

Anderson .Paak perhaps served the funniest birthday wish to Bruno Mars.

The Silk Sonic duo’s friendship was on full display as the Make It Better singer celebrated Bruno’s 41st birthday with a cheeky message that jokingly fast-forwarded him nine years into the future.

On Thursday, October 8, the singer and rapper shared photographs of the pair performing together and accompanied them with a hilarious message.

“Happy womb eviction day slugger! Love yah champ. The big 50 is a huge milestone!!! Keep on keepin on OG!!!” he wrote.

The unexpected age mix-up or deliberate joke gave the birthday tribute its humorous twist.

.Paak, 40, affectionately refers to Bruno as “slugger,” “champ” and “OG,” highlighting the familiarity that defines their friendship.

The birthday message was accompanied by photographs of Bruno and .Paak performing together in Europe, shared on Tuesday, September 1.

The images showcased the duo on stage in matching black cropped performance jackets, featuring heavily embellished shoulders and lapels covered in shimmering rhinestones and studs.

The sparkling details created a starry, glittering effect under the concert lights, adding extra flair to their coordinated stage looks.