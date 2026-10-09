Security forces neutralise seven India-backed terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: sources

Security personnel stand guard in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/File

IBO carried out against terrorists under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision.

Operation carried out in North Waziristan district: security sources.

PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for killing nine terrorists.

ISLAMABAD: Security forces have killed seven Fitna al-Khwarij terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, security sources said on Friday.

The IBO was carried out against India-backed militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision, with several hideouts also destroyed, they said.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants during the operation, the security sources said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for killing seven terrorists in North Waziristan.

The latest operation comes a day after forces killed nine Fitna al-Khwarij terrorists during an intelligence-based operation carried out in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, security sources said.

The IBOs were conducted in Palangzai, Nadeem Kot and Kot Khazri areas of North Waziristan, said the security sources.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Pakistan recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years during September 2026.

According to data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based independent think tank monitoring anti-state violence in the region, 225 militant attacks were recorded across the country in September, compared with 199 in August — an increase of 13%. Militant attacks increased for the third consecutive month.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its territory from being used by militant organisations to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan maintains that the Afghan Taliban authorities have failed to take effective action against groups responsible for attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, Islamabad and Kabul have yet to resolve their differences, with the issue of militant groups operating from Afghan soil remaining a major point of contention between the two sides.