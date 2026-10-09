Jessica Bielasked to reconsider Hugh Hefner role by his ex-wife

Crystal Hefner has a message for Jessica Biel before Hollywood turns the Playboy Mansion into movie material: don’t romanticise what happened behind its doors.

Harris, who married Playboy founder Hugh Hefner in 2012 and remained his wife until his death in 2017, publicly shared a direct message to Biel on Instagram on October 8.

Her plea came after Biel joined the cast of Playmates, an upcoming film featuring Bill Pullman as Hefner.

“Please reconsider playing Hugh Hefner’s ‘wife’ if this film intends to romanticise him or the Playboy world,” Harris, 40, wrote.

“I was actually his wife, and I experienced sexual, emotional, financial and physical abuse in this relationship.”

The film, written and directed by Lorraine Nicholson, also stars Lily-Rose Depp, Indiana Elle and Biel.

According to Variety, Biel’s character is fictional, while the story follows a teenage girl who befriends Anna, a hopeful Playmate competing for a magazine cover.

Harris also urged the filmmakers to consider the experiences of other women connected to Hefner, making serious allegations about the Playboy world.

“many other women have come forward with allegations of rape, coercion, drugging and exploitation as well. There are also deeply troubling concerns involving minors.”

She ended her message with a pointed appeal: “I hope everyone involved in this film takes the time to listen to the women who lived it before helping Hollywood turn it back into nostalgia.”

Harris has previously spoken about regretting her marriage and the trauma she says she experienced in the Playboy environment.

In 2024, she told People magazine that “A lot of women that have been in Hef’s orbit, they’ve lost their sparkle,”

Hefner died in 2017 at 91. Harris married businessman James Ward in April.