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PMD forecasts hot weather conditions in Karachi from Monday

Various parts of Balochistan are expected to receive rain under the influence of westerly weather system

By
Uneeba Zameer Shah
|

Published October 09, 2026

A volunteer sprays water on a passer-by to cool him off at a roadside camp in the metropolis amid scorching heat.— Online
A volunteer sprays water on a passer-by to cool him off at a roadside camp in the metropolis amid scorching heat.— Online 

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hotter weather conditions in Karachi, with maximum temperatures likely to range between 36°C and 38°C from Monday.

The Met Office said changing atmospheric conditions could affect the intensity of sea breezes, potentially influencing weather conditions in the port city.

Although temperatures are expected to rise, the mercury is likely to remain within the normal range for the month of October, it said.

According to the PMD, Karachi is experiencing partly cloudy weather today, with southwesterly winds blowing at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, a new westerly weather system is expected to affect the country's upper and northern regions from October 12, the department said.

Under the influence of this system, rain is also possible in various parts of Balochistan.

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