Zara Larsson blunt mid-flight confession has fans divided

Forget turbulence and overpriced airport snacks — Zara Larsson says there’s another reason flights can get her worked up.

The Midnight Sun singer, 28, recently took to Instagram Stories with a very personal question for her 13.3 million followers: “OK but what’s the science behind being hella horny on an airplane? I can’t be the only one. I’m about to bark.”

Larsson wondered whether the quiet cabin gave her imagination too much room to wander, joking that boredom sent her thoughts straight back to s*x.

She later explained why she made the confession public: “Idk why I needed to make that a public announcement but it felt necessary. It felt like a feminist thing to do lmfaaooooooooo like ‘girls think about sex! Let’s destigmatize!’”

Fans had mixed reactions. Some offered theories about physical arousal and the sensation of flying, while one unimpressed passenger joked that economy-class seats barely left enough room to get comfortable, let alone feel sexy.

But Larsson has never been shy about discussing sex. In a 2019 post on X, she wrote, “Sex is an enjoyable, natural human activity. Women have the clitoris for one purpose only and that is pleasure. Stop being weirdos and telling women to abstain from sex just cause they don’t wanna carry and birth a kid PERIODDDDD.”

Her outspoken attitude extends to her music and fashion, too. From provocative lyrics to a recent Allure photoshoot inspired by Madonna, the Swedish pop star has made it clear that playing it demure isn’t her thing.

She has been dating dancer and choreographer Lamin Holmén since 2020.

The couple have toured together, although his past marijuana-possession record reportedly complicates his ability to travel with her to the United States.

So, next time you’re stuck in seat 44, spare a thought for Zara. At least her flight boredom makes for entertaining Instagram content.

Your turn: are plane journeys relaxing, painfully boring or a little too good for letting your imagination run wild?