BTS’ fans react as V wears ‘keffiyeh’ on stage on October 7

Taehyung might have made a fashion statement with keffiyeh.

On Wednesday, October 7, BTS performed at Estadio San Marcos in Lima as part of BTS’ ARIRANG World Tour.

It marked the group’s first-ever concert in Peru. However, beyond the historic milestone, V’s onstage appearance became a talking point among fans who recognised the black and white scarf.

The garment has now sparked mixed reactions among fans, many of whom see the piece of fabric as a powerful symbol of resistance.

While V’s intentions remain unconfirmed, his supporters are highlighting both the scarf's cultural significance and the date of the performance.

October 7 holds profound significance in the history of the ongoing global conflicts. Against this backdrop, some fans viewed V’s appearance in the scarf as a potentially meaningful moment.

As images and clips from the concert circulated online, fans expressed excitement and emotion over V’s choice of attire.

“I hope it was intentional,” one fan wrote.

Another highlighted, “Omg and on 7th october too.”

A third reacted, “OMGG THAT'S SO BEAUTIFUL [crying emoji].”

While the singer has not publicly confirmed that the garment was intended as a gesture of solidarity with Palestine, the sight carried emotional weight.

Moreover, some social media users have questioned whether the scarf V wore was specifically a Palestinian keffiyeh or a shemagh, another traditional Middle Eastern headscarf.

As per Google, the terms can overlap in everyday usage, and both refer to broadly similar scarves worn across parts of the Middle East. However, regional patterns, naming conventions and cultural associations can differ.

For many supporters, wearing a keffiyeh is more than a fashion choice. It can be a way of affirming Palestinian identity, remembering those affected by conflict and drawing attention to the struggle for freedom and self-determination.