 
Geo News

BTS' fans react as V wears ‘keffiyeh' on stage on October 7

BTS deiver s thie rfrst cocnert in lima peru during ongoing arirang wolrd tour

By
Javeria Shahid
|

Published October 09, 2026

BTS’ fans react as V wears ‘keffiyeh’ on stage on October 7

Taehyung might have made a fashion statement with keffiyeh.

On Wednesday, October 7, BTS performed at Estadio San Marcos in Lima as part of BTS’ ARIRANG World Tour.

It marked the group’s first-ever concert in Peru. However, beyond the historic milestone, V’s onstage appearance became a talking point among fans who recognised the black and white scarf.

The garment has now sparked mixed reactions among fans, many of whom see the piece of fabric as a powerful symbol of resistance.

While V’s intentions remain unconfirmed, his supporters are highlighting both the scarf's cultural significance and the date of the performance.

October 7 holds profound significance in the history of the ongoing global conflicts. Against this backdrop, some fans viewed V’s appearance in the scarf as a potentially meaningful moment.

As images and clips from the concert circulated online, fans expressed excitement and emotion over V’s choice of attire.

“I hope it was intentional,” one fan wrote.

Another highlighted, “Omg and on 7th october too.”

A third reacted, “OMGG THAT'S SO BEAUTIFUL [crying emoji].”

While the singer has not publicly confirmed that the garment was intended as a gesture of solidarity with Palestine, the sight carried emotional weight.

Moreover, some social media users have questioned whether the scarf V wore was specifically a Palestinian keffiyeh or a shemagh, another traditional Middle Eastern headscarf.

As per Google, the terms can overlap in everyday usage, and both refer to broadly similar scarves worn across parts of the Middle East. However, regional patterns, naming conventions and cultural associations can differ.

For many supporters, wearing a keffiyeh is more than a fashion choice. It can be a way of affirming Palestinian identity, remembering those affected by conflict and drawing attention to the struggle for freedom and self-determination.

Make us preferred on Google
Adela clears air on Taylor Swift dig after 'TLOAS: Encore' release
Adela clears air on Taylor Swift dig after 'TLOAS: Encore' release
Taylor Swift stunned as her new tracks fail to win over fans
Taylor Swift stunned as her new tracks fail to win over fans
Audrey Hobert shocks fans with Lady Gaga cameo in new music video
Audrey Hobert shocks fans with Lady Gaga cameo in new music video
Netflix shares exciting update for 'Bridgerton' fans: Details inside
Netflix shares exciting update for 'Bridgerton' fans: Details inside
Lauren Goodger embraces more natural look after losing 2.5 stone
Lauren Goodger embraces more natural look after losing 2.5 stone
Alison Hammond takes swipe at Holly Willoughby after 'heart attack' scare
Alison Hammond takes swipe at Holly Willoughby after 'heart attack' scare
Ben Affleck explains his hilarious Instagram fail
Ben Affleck explains his hilarious Instagram fail
David Beckham's exciting Netflix plans revealed
David Beckham's exciting Netflix plans revealed