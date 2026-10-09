Ella Langley makes emotional confession amid career-breaking success

Ella Langley is living the country music dream — but she’s starting to wonder whether there’s room for romance in the middle of it all.

During her SiriusXM Small Stage performance at Denver’s Grizzly Rose on October 6, the singer, 27, got personal with the crowd before performing “Somethin’ Simple,” a song about chasing success while craving a quieter life.

“My life moves so fast now,” Langley said in a clip shared by Billboard. “I’m constantly going somewhere. I mean, for me to spend longer than five days in one place is a miracle.”

Read More: Ella Langley is dating fellow country star Tucker Wetmore: Report

Then came the question that may sound familiar to anyone trying to juggle a career and a relationship.

“I turned 27 this year, so I’m kinda thinking like, wait, can she have both?” Langley continued. “Like, can she have the man and can she have the dream at the same time?”

Her timing is interesting. People magazine recently confirmed that Langley is dating fellow country singer Tucker Wetmore.

The pair were also reportedly spotted leaving the Nashville Songwriter Awards together through a side exit at the Ryman Auditorium.

Dating rumours first surfaced in December 2025, when they were photographed at the Soggy Dollar Bar in the British Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, Langley’s career shows little sign of slowing down. She’s currently touring on her Dandelion Tour, which is scheduled to wrap up in spring 2027.

Last month, her hit Choosin’ Texas made Billboard history by spending 23 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, which had held the record with 22 weeks.

“Today doesn’t feel like a real thing,” she said in an Instagram video. “It feels fake and somebody’s going to come in and be like, ‘Ha ha, we’re kidding, the whole time. We’re just kidding.’”