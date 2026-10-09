David Beckham's exciting Netflix plans revealed

David's last four-part Netflix series launched in October 2023 and drew 3.8 million viewers in its first week

David Beckham's new plans have been released, with a new show for Netflix reportedly in the works.

The legendary footballer's 2023 documentary, Beckham, was a major highlight in the media spotlight.

The sportsman's brand partner, Jamie Salter, opened up about the deal at the Leaders Conference at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

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He said: 'Following the Beckham documentary on Netflix, he is making more episodes with the channel. David Beckham and Netflix are making another show, which is really cool.

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'The last series has driven his business through the roof. Likewise, Victoria’s business is now going through the roof after her docuseries too.

'You will definitely see him make more content. Content drives the message to the consumer.'

David's last four-part Netflix series launched in October 2023 and drew 3.8 million viewers in its first week.

It addressed his many personal and career milestones, including his move to Real Madrid.