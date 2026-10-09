Fact-check: No, Mahira Khan did not express support for protests in India

Mahira Khan denies sharing any such story on her personal Instagram

A social media post claims that Pakistani actress Mahira Khan expressed support for an anti-government protest in Delhi, saying she could not attend because the Indian government had banned Pakistani actors from entering the country.

The claim is false. Khan denied making the statement.

Claim

On October 8, a user on X shared a nine-second video claiming that Khan had expressed support for a protest against India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), scheduled for October 10 in Delhi.

The post alleged that Khan had shared an Instagram story saying: “I can’t come because the BJP has banned Pakistani actors from entering India. Hopefully, after this protest, relations between India and Pakistan will improve again.”

At the time of writing, the post had received 13 likes and been viewed 2,683 times.

The same claim was also shared on other social media platforms, including Instagram.

Fact

The Pakistani actress has made no such comment regarding the protests by the youth movement, the Cockroach Janta Party, in India.

In recent weeks, opposition parties and young people have been holding almost daily demonstrations calling for the resignation of the chief election commissioner over revisions to voter lists.

Geo Fact Check contacted Mahira Khan to verify whether she had shared the Instagram story attributed to her. Khan denied the claim, replying: “No.”

At the time of writing, three Instagram stories were visible on Khan’s personal Instagram account. None contained the statement attributed to her or referred to the protests in India.

Geo Fact Check also found no reports in Pakistani or Indian media outlets about Khan publicly supporting the protests.

Verdict: Mahira Khan denied sharing the Instagram story attributed to her expressing support for the protests in India.



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