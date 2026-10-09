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Adela clears air on Taylor Swift dig after 'TLOAS: Encore' release

Adela explains Taylor Swift comment after criticism from Swifties

By
Web Desk
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Published October 09, 2026

Adela clears air on Taylor Swift dig after TLOAS: Encore release
Adela clears air on Taylor Swift dig after 'TLOAS: Encore' release

Adela and Taylor Swift have been in a battle of charts as their songs Nicole Kidman and Patient Zero chase the number one.

The 22-year-old pop star made a funny social media post about dethroning Swift from the number one spot, but some fans took it as a shady comment about the Eras Tour performer.

However, the Machine Girl hitmaker quickly responded to the hate comments, saying, “i cant believe people are saying i shaded taylor swift with my tik tok... like if anything, I SHADED MYSELF!!! i didn’t think i could stay in the top spot for another day lmaooo #spreadlovenothate.”

READ MORE: Adela unveils sweet story behind writing 'Nicole Kidman' for new album

The clarification was met with support from Swift's fans as well as her own, who flocked to X and wrote, "I wish she stayed out of the discourse there was hardly any shade and this is just gonna make people hate on swifties more. I love Adela I tried to get tickets."

Another added, "Its all Taylor haters who are basically spreading this bullsh--. Also they hate adelaa."

While a third chimed in, "Normal swifties do not see this as shade at all! Made me smile honestly I know just a lil about her being in that dance academy thing(?) and how going solo is literally exactly what she needed, evidence cleeeeeear in how catchy this #1 song is!!!" and "The only people who thought she shaded Taylor were Taylor haters. Swifties were all having fun with it."

Someone also noted, "mind u adela has praised taylor swift before idek why ppl were mad abt it isnt it a good thing to be known to have #1s constantly ??? like."

READ MORE: Adela fuels speculations about performing at Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy fest

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