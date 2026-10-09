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PIA temporarily suspends Riyadh flights, confirms PAA

Pakistan Airports Authority says other flight operations to Saudi Arabia continue as usual

By
Tariq Abul Hasan
|

Published October 09, 2026

A passenger aircraft descends to land at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, January 5, 2022. — Reuters
A passenger aircraft descends to land at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, January 5, 2022. — Reuters
  • Airline suspends flights to Riyadh only.
  • PAA dismisses social media speculation.
  • Riyadh airport attacks prompt wider aviation concerns.

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has temporarily suspended flights to Riyadh, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) confirmed, clarifying that other flight operations to Saudi Arabia continue as usual.

“Flight operations to Saudi Arabia are continuing as usual. PIA has temporarily suspended flights only to Riyadh,” the PAA said in a statement.

It also rejected speculation circulating on social media, saying such claims were “not true”.

The clarification comes amid heightened concerns following attacks on Riyadh airport on Thursday, which Saudi authorities said killed three people and injured several others.

The attacks damaged a Saudia Airlines aircraft and prompted several airlines to cancel flights to the Saudi capital.

Yemen’s Houthi group also repeated threats against aircraft flying over Saudi Arabia, except those operating above the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Meanwhile, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency extended the area in which it advised airlines against flying, citing the recent attacks on Riyadh airport and risks to civil aviation.

The PAA did not provide further details about the duration of PIA’s suspension of flights to Riyadh.

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