Harry Styles fans trace new clue back to Taylor Swift after a decade

Harry Styles seems to have mentioned Taylor Swift in a new interview, more than a decade after their short-lived relationship.

The 32-year-old musician did not mention the girlfriend by name, but he mentioned that he overcame his fear of going out in public because of an ex who was "very outgoing."

The Coming Up Roses hitmaker mentioned that once "she was coming to London and I was like, 'Oh, if we just sit in my house for three days, she’s gonna think I’m nuts.' So we walked everywhere.”

While the One Direction alum did not name names, fans on social media were quick to assume that it was the Eras Tour performer.

READ MORE: Harry Styles credits 'outgoing' girlfriend for easing his anxiety about fame

Flocking to X, fans wrote, "And to think she locked herself in houses for Joe [Alwyn]," referring to her last, very private relationship.

Another added, "And that's when his love for walking and walking and keeping on walking began," referring to Styles' frequent walking dates with Zoe Kravitz.

A third chimed in, "still can’t believe this happened," and "And at the time everyone screamed it was all just PR because of how much he more outside he was than usual smh."

One noted, "this is so sweet."

READ MORE: Harry Styles gears up to break his own MSG record