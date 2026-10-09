Marvel announces new 'Zodiac' TV series: Here's everything we know

Marvel announces new 'Zodiac' TV series, unveils logo

Marvel is coming out with a brand-new television series: Zodiac.

Set for 2028, the new show was announced during Marvel’s panel at the New York Comic Con on Thursday, October 8, by Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise Brad Winderbaum, who described Zodiac as a “spy thriller.”

News of the series being greenlit first emerged last September.

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Although details about the show are being kept strictly under wraps, the newly unveiled logo gives away some key information. “For anyone who knows the comics, if you look closely at this little design, you’ll see a few clues about where we’re going,” Winderbaum teased, adding, “And no, I can’t tell you anything else about it yet because it’s a secret.”

Fans have spotted two obvious clues so far. The first one is what appears to be the S.H.I.E.L.D. logo embedded in the letter “A.” Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg, who portrays Phil Coulson in the MCU, also shared the logo to his Instagram Stories, further strengthening the connection.

The second clue lies in the letter “O,” designed like a zodiac chart. The design is highly reminiscent of the Great Wheel and the Zodiac cartel, which comprises supervillains that have been appearing in Marvel Comics since Avengers #72 in 1969.

Each of the twelve leaders of the cartel represent a sign of the zodiac. Notably, three of the twelve sections are missing in the new logo.

Casting will begin in a couple of weeks, and the show will start shooting in London this Spring. The series will premiere on Disney+.