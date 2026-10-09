Bilawal urges PTI to shun 'extremist' politics as govt 'weighs' KP emergency, governor's rule

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses an event in Karachi on October 9, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

PPP chairman says PTI’s politics is harming the party.

High-level meeting expected to review security reports.

Emergency proposal covers 12 districts, including merged areas.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to abandon “extremist” politics as sources said that the federal government was weighing imposing an emergency or governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The developments have come as PTI presses on with its long march towards Islamabad, demanding the release of its founder, Imran Khan.

Bilawal, in a speech during an event in Karachi, said Pakistan’s political history showed that those in prison today could be in power tomorrow, but stressed that the PTI would have to give up what he described as extremist politics.

“History shows that those who are in prison today will not necessarily remain in prison tomorrow,” he said, warning that Khan could surpass President Asif Ali Zardari’s record of 14 years in prison if the party continued on its current political path.

Bilawal criticised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, accusing him of pursuing negative politics. He said the PTI’s confrontational approach was ultimately harming the party itself.

The PPP chairman urged the PTI to abandon its current approach, return to parliamentary committees and engage in dialogue with the federal government, saying these steps could help improve the situation.

Meanwhile, the federal government is considering emergency measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a high-level meeting expected tomorrow, according to sources.

The meeting is expected to be attended by the president, the prime minister and senior military officials. Reports from national security institutions are also expected to be reviewed, the sources said.

One proposal under consideration is to impose an emergency in 12 districts, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) merged districts. The federal government may also assume key powers in the province, according to the sources.

The sources said a final decision on the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could be made at the meeting, with Articles 232 to 234 of the Constitution expected to be considered. Governor’s rule, however, would be the last resort, according to Bilawal.