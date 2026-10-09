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Music Update: Top 10 songs on streaming charts this week

What are music fans listening to this week? Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry climb charts

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Web Desk
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Published October 09, 2026

Music Update: Top 10 songs on streaming charts this week
Music Update: Top 10 songs on streaming charts this week

In the first week of October, music listeners had many new releases and favourite albums to listen to, which have become staples on the global streaming charts.

Taylor Swift stirred up the charts after the release of her The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, while Olivia Rodrigo continues to soak up the success of her album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

Malcom Todd's Earrings has also been a fixture on the streaming charts, while Adela's album PRIMA is also receiving its flowers.

The Top 10 songs on global Spotify chart this week includes: 

  • BbY WOW, KAROL G, Judeline, rusowsky
  • Nicole Kidman, Adela
  • the cure, Olivia Rodrigo
  • Ain't in LA, Adela
  • Earrings, Malcolm Todd
Music Update: Top 10 songs on streaming charts this week


  • Patient Zero, Taylor Swift
  • stupid song, Olivia Rodrigo
  • Die With A Smile, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Music Update: Top 10 songs on streaming charts this week


  • Beauty And A Beat, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj
  • The One That Got Away, Katy Perry
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