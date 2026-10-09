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KATSEYE announces Sophia's return after brief mental health hiatus

Sophia will return to the iconic girl group next year although she will miss the 'THE WILDWORLD TOUR'

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Published October 09, 2026

KATSEYE announces Sophias return after brief mental health hiatus
KATSEYE announces Sophia's return after brief mental health hiatus

EYEKONS rejoice! Sophia Laforteza is set to return to KATSEYE following a brief hiatus.

The six-member girl group announced on Thursday, October 8, that Sophia will re-join the group from the beginning of next year. The announcement comes two months after Sophia stepped away from the group to focus on her mental health and wellbeing.

“Sophia has been prioritizing her health and well-being with our full support and resources,” KATSEYE wrote in a statement.

READ MORE: Sophia becomes 2nd KATSEYE member to announce hiatus for health reasons

This means that Sophia will not be participating in KAYSEYE’s THE WILDWORLD TOUR in North America, which runs from September 1 to November 28 this year.

The statement continued, “We are incredibly grateful to EYEKONS for the continued love, support, and understanding you’ve shown Sophia and KATSEYE. Thank you for standing by her, and we look forward to celebrating her return with you in the new year.”

Sophia was the second KATSEYE member to temporarily step away from KATSEYE this year. In February, Manon Bannerman announced her hiatus for similar reasons of mental health. Manon has not yet confirmed when she plans to return to the group — if at all. 

READ MORE: KATSEYE confirms Manon's inclusion in 'WILD HEARTS' film despite hiatus

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