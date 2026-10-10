Ella Langley cancels Tulsa concert over 'serious security threat'

Ella Langley’s concert at Tulsa’s BOK Center on Friday, 9 October, was cancelled at the last minute because of what the country singer described as a serious security threat.

“Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team, the incredibly difficult decision was made to cancel tonight’s show,” Langley wrote in a statement posted to her Facebook page.

She added: “I refuse to put anyone in harm’s way.”

The BOK Center confirmed the cancellation, saying the show could not go ahead after careful consideration.

The venue said the safety of fans, staff and the artist is its top priority, and apologised to ticket-holders who had planned to attend.

Langley said she understood how much time, travel and money fans put into getting to a show, and told them she was sorry.

She stressed it was not a decision taken lightly and said she had been looking forward to the night, but that her fans’ safety would always mean more to her.

Her statement said the call was made on the advice of local authorities, the venue and her own security team.

Tulsa Police see it differently. They said they did not advise the BOK Center or Langley to cancel, and that the decision was most likely made by the venue or the singer’s team.

According to police, authorities received a phone call on Friday morning threatening harm at the concert.

The caller gave no specific details.

Officers carried out their usual pre-show security check and found nothing of concern. After the call they did a second sweep, with K-9 units, and put more security personnel in place at the arena.

Police said they found no credible threat and believed there was no active threat at that point.

They said the call was likely a swatting call, a hoax meant to provoke an emergency response.

The BOK Center said refund details would be shared as soon as possible. Neither the venue nor Langley has said whether the show will be rescheduled.