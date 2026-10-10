Year later, Gaza ceasefire promises mostly unfulfilled

Israeli strikes have killed at least 1,450 Palestinians since the ceasefire, says Gaza's health ministry

One year after US President Donald Trump declared the war in Gaza to be over, few of the long-term promises of the ceasefire have come to fruition.

Here is a list of some of the key points of the October 10, 2025 ceasefire and where things stand:

Hostages released, calm in Israel

Three days after the agreement was announced, Hamas freed the 20 remaining living hostages seized during the group's October 7, 2023 attack, the deadliest day in Israel's history.

People search the rubble of a collapsed building following overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 9, 2026. — AFP

The captives' return was a key priority for Israel, whose public had agonised over their fate.

A 35-year-old displaced Palestinian woman from Beit Hanoun, sweeping the floor of the makeshift shelter where she lives with her husband and their six children in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. — AFP

The ceasefire anniversary also marks one year of quiet for Israel from the Gaza front, with no rocket attacks by Hamas.

The group's missile inventory was depleted by near-constant Israeli bombardment, which damaged or destroyed the vast majority of buildings in the Palestinian territory.

Displaced Palestinians from Beit Hanoun, waiting to receive food at a charity kitchen in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. — AFP

The US military set up a command post with foreign allies near the Gaza border to monitor the truce.

No Israeli withdrawal or let-up

Israel has reduced its level of attacks but has kept striking Gaza on a near-daily basis.

Displaced Palestinians waiting to receive food at a charity kitchen in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.— AFP

Israeli strikes have killed some 1,450 Palestinians since the ceasefire, according to Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas and whose figures are considered accurate by the United Nations.

Mourners react during the funeral of Hussam Hawso, an 8-year-old Palestinian boy who was reportedly killed in an Israeli strike on residential buildings in the Sabra neighbourhood the previous night, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on October 9, 2026.— AFP

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is in a tight election race, has vowed to kill everyone involved in the October 7 attack.

Netanyahu said on the attack's anniversary that 4,000 out of 6,000 "Hamas" members had been killed.

Mourners carry the body of Hussam Hawso, an 8-year-old Palestinian boy who was reportedly killed in an Israeli strike on residential buildings in the Sabra neighbourhood the previous night, during his funeral at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on October 9, 2026.— AFP

Israeli forces were allowed to stay in 53% of Gaza under the terms of the ceasefire, but a year later they control about 70% of it, according to official accounts.

Hamas remains, with weapons

The second phase of the agreement was supposed to include a political transition away from Hamas, and technocrat Ali Shaath was appointed head of a new National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

A man stands next to salvaged items as people search the rubble of a collapsed building following overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 9, 2026. — Reuters

Hamas announced in July that it was disbanding its governing body and handing over Gaza's administration to the US-blessed NCAG.

But Hamas effectively remains in charge of security in Gaza, and Shaath has taken a low profile.

People search the rubble of a collapsed building following overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 9, 2026. — AFP

The Palestinian resistance movement elected a new leader, Khalil al-Hayya, in July. Shortly afterwards, the group announced it would give up its weapons, a step hailed by Trump as a breakthrough.

A boy carries a giant plush bear to a pile of salvaged items as people search the rubble of a collapsed building following overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 9, 2026. — AFP

But Israel has been sceptical, with Netanyahu demanding verifiable decommissioning of all weapons down to individual guns.

People search the rubble of a collapsed building following overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 9, 2026. — AFP

Hamas has not gone ahead with disarmament, and Israel has refused to reciprocate by starting to withdraw forces.

Reconstruction just talk

Trump set up a new global body for the deal dubbed the "Board of Peace", tapping as key figures former British prime minister Tony Blair and Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov, who serves as "Gaza high representative".

A man carries a boy near the rubble of a collapsed building as people search the site following overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 9, 2026. — AFP

Trump, a critic of foreign aid, in January promised $10 billion in US funding to the board he controls, and Gulf allies have pledged more, but no money is known to have made its way to Gaza reconstruction.

In September, the board proposed a $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan at a meeting of its members and stakeholders, in an effort meant to span over six months.