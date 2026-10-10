Ella Langley abruptly cancels concert amid security scare

Ella Langley fans were left scrambling after the country star suddenly canceled her Tulsa concert over a “serious security threat” — but police later said they found no credible danger.

The Choosin’ Texas singer, 27, was scheduled to perform at Oklahoma’s BOK Center on Friday, October 9, as part of her Dandelion tour. Just hours before showtime, however, she announced that the performance would not go ahead.

“Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team, the incredibly difficult decision was made to cancel tonight’s show,” Langley wrote on Instagram.

“This decision was made under the advisement of local authorities, the venue, and my security team.”

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Apologising to fans who had spent money on tickets, travel and accommodation, she added, “I was so looking forward to spending tonight with you, but your safety will always mean more to me than anything else. I refuse to put anyone in harm’s way.”

The venue echoed her concerns, confirming that safety was its “absolute priority” and promising to share refund information later.

But the Police Department offered a different perspective.

In a Facebook statement, police said officers had searched the venue alongside K-9 units, the Bomb Team, patrol officers and BOK security — and found nothing dangerous.

“We did not find anything,” the department said, adding that officers had found “no credible threat to the event’s safety.”

Police said they informed Langley’s team of their findings, but the decision to cancel remained unchanged.

Calling the situation unfortunate, the department said it was “unfortunate that some nefarious characters successfully disrupted the event, ruining the evening for thousands of people.”

For fans who had already made their way to the venue, the night ended with disappointment and unanswered questions about the reported threat. Refund details are still pending.