ATC disposes of Imaan, Hadi's plea against terrorism provisions in security breach case

Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari (right) with her husband and fellow lawyer Hadi Ali Chattha, during a court hearing in Islamabad on December 5, 2025. — AFP

Imaan, Hadi produced before court via video link.

ATC records three prosecution witnesses' statements.

Judge Sipra adjourns proceedings until Monday.

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Saturday disposed of a petition challenging the terrorism provisions invoked in a security breach case registered against lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha.

The case, registered at Aabpara Police Station, stems from allegations that the couple posed a security risk by interfering in state affairs during the visit of an international cricket team in October 2024.

The ATC in Islamabad indicted Mazari and Chattha in the case earlier this week despite the accused objecting that they had not yet received copies of the case documents.

During today's proceedings, ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra questioned why the accused had not been produced before the court despite an order directing their appearance in person or through video link.

The judge directed court staff to contact Adiala jail authorities to establish why the two accused had not been brought to court. No jail official appeared before the court during the hearing.

The court subsequently sought a report from the jail authorities and briefly suspended proceedings to establish the circumstances surrounding the failure to produce the accused.

The couple was later produced via video link, where Chattha questioned why the two had not been produced before the court.

According to Chattha, they had learnt from newspaper reports the following day that charges had been framed against them in the case.

Judge Sipra responded that the accused had challenged the framing of charges, saying the high court would set aside the charge if it had not been framed correctly.

The judge also directed a jail official to submit an explanation for failing to produce Mazari and Chattha, saying the court had ordered their appearance.

The court disposed of an application challenging the terrorism provisions invoked in the case, with Judge Sipra saying the application could not be heard at the current stage of the proceedings.

The application was disposed of without hearing the defence lawyers.

Defence counsel Zainab Janjua said the accused had not been present before the court in person or via video link during the open-court proceedings.

Janjua alleged that Mazari and Chattha were being deprived of their right to a fair trial, and boycotted the proceedings along with the accused.

Following the boycott, the court proceeded with the trial in the absence of the couple and their defence lawyers, recording statements from three prosecution witnesses.

The court summoned further witnesses for Monday and adjourned the hearing until then.

Rearrest

The lawyer couple has been in custody since their arrest on January 23 in a case registered against them over a protest outside the Islamabad High Court.

A day later, a sessions court sentenced them to 17 years on multiple charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) in a case related to controversial social media posts.

On September 17, following months of proceedings, the Supreme Court suspended the couple's sentences in a case related to controversial tweets and granted them bail against surety bonds worth Rs200,000 each, until the final decision on the case pending before the Islamabad High Court.

However, the relief was short-lived. Hours later, Islamabad police arrested the couple again in connection with another case and produced them before an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

According to the FIR, Mazari and her husband were accused of chanting anti-government slogans and blocking roads during a protest.