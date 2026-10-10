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Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews makes desperate money plea

Lee Andrews has promised to speak out about his time in Dubai

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 10, 2026

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews makes desperate money plea
Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews makes desperate money plea

Lee Andrews appears to be asking people for help as he tries to return to the UK after his release from a Dubai prison.

Katie Price’s estranged husband has been out of Al Awir prison for only a few days, but he is already back on social media. He has been promoting his Cameo and OnlyFans accounts and has now shared a fundraiser asking for £95,000.

The page, which is called ‘Bring Lee Andrews home’, was then shared on his LinkedIn account as Andrews is listed as the person running the fundraiser.

The page says he needs the money to pay a court bond and travel back to England. It, however, also claim that another £250,000 is needed to deal with all the travel bans against him.

READ MORE: Katie Price's ex's alleged words to teenage girl revealed in court

At the time of publication, the fundraiser received no donations.

The page claims Andrews was wrongly accused, held illegally and had his money taken away. It says he wants to return home, get access to his money and clear his name.

Since leaving prison, Andrews has also spoken about claims made about him online. He joked about his money problems, saying, “Trust me, I couldn’t afford the rope at the moment.”

He has also promised to speak out about his time in Dubai once he leaves the country.

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