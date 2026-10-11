Ed Sheeran's cousin wants to end bitter family feud





Ed Sheeran’s cousin Jethro Sheeran is ready to put their long running family feud behind them, but he hopes Ed will also be willing to make peace.

Both of them havent spoken for almost like seven or eight years and Jethro says he still does not fully understand why things went so wrong between them.

Their problems began after Jethro released a remix called Raise Em Up.

Ed’s record label, Warner Music, wanted the singer’s name and picture removed from the song. The matter later went to court, leaving Jethro feeling hurt and angry.

Jethro, however, believes Ed treated him badly and says the situation also upset other members of their family.

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He feels the singer changed after becoming famous, compared with the person he knew before his success.

Even after all these years, however, Jethro says he does not hate his cousin.

He wants them to settle their differences, not just for themselves but for the whole family.

He told the Mail on Sunday, “I would definitely hug and make up for the sake of our family.”

Their feud came back into the news after Jethro criticised Ed on social media over the removal of Macklemore from the singer’s Loop tour.

Ed later spoke about the family member at a concert. He has yet to respond to Jethro’s latest comments.