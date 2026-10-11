Nintendo breaks silence on GTA 6 coming to Switch 2





Nintendo has not ruled out the chance of Grand Theft Auto VI coming to Switch 2 one day.



Fans, however, still do not know if they will ever get to play the game on the console.

Nintendo of America president Devon Pritchard has made it clear that the choice is up to Rockstar Games and its publisher, Take Two Interactive.

During a recent interview, she said there was nothing to announce about a possible Switch 2 release, according to Kotaku.

For now, the game is not expected to arrive on Switch 2 when it first launches.

This means Nintendo fans may have to wait longer if Rockstar decides to bring the game to the console in the future.

There is also another thing to consider. GTA 6 is a huge game, so making it run well on Switch 2 could take extra work.

Nintendo Life pointed out that tools to improve graphics and make games run more smoothly could help, but there is no guarantee yet.

Rockstar has not brought GTA V or Red Dead Redemption 2 to Switch 2 either.

The original Red Dead Redemption, moreover, arrived on the console in late 2025 with better graphics and performance.

For now, fans will have to wait for Rockstar to make the next move.