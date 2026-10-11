Michelle Keegan's burglary case hits dead end as CTV fails to identify suspects

Michelle welcomed her first child, daughter Palma with Mark Wright, in March 2025.

The investigation into the burglary at Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's Essex home last year has reportedly been put on hold due to a lack of progress.

The former TOWIE star and the then-heavily pregnant actress, both,39, suffered a terrifying ordeal on the evening of February 17,2025, when masked raiders broke into their £3.5million Essex mansion.

And in a new update about the crime, it is said that police have 'filed' the case, with CCTV and forensic evidence failing to identify the suspects, reports The Sun.

READ MORE: Michelle Keegan shares sweet update on daughter Palma's latest milestone

Essex police told the publication: 'Following a comprehensive investigation into a burglary, this has now been filed.

'Should any further information be found, further enquiries will be conducted.'

The publication states that there are fears that an 'international gang' targeted the house after spotting it on social media, with Mark having extensively documented their lavish home renovations on Instagram.

The update comes after the couple jetted off to Paris along with their daughter, Palma.

Michelle welcomed her first child, daughter Palma with Mark Wright, in March 2025.

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