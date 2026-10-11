Hilary Duff unwinds with family, friends as mom group rumours resurface

Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore are proving that sometimes the best group chat is the one that actually makes plans — and takes them to Mexico.

Duff, 39, gave fans a peek at a tropical girls’ getaway at One&Only Mandarina in Riviera Nayarit on Saturday, October 10, sharing beachside snaps, spa moments and plenty of group selfies.

“The group chat made it to the jungle,” Duff captioned the Instagram carousel.

The guest list included Moore, 42, food influencer Gaby Dalkin and makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, alongside friends Janice Gott, Whitney Wagner Hartley, Amanda Lillywhite and Haylee Christine.

Duff soaked up the sunshine in a yellow swimsuit while sipping from a coconut, while other photos showed the women relaxing in white spa robes and raising colorful cocktails.

It looked like a much-needed break from the school runs and parenting chaos.

But the getaway is also putting Duff’s famous mom-friend circle back in the conversation.

Read More: Hilary Duff extends 'Lucky Me Tour' to 2027: See dates

Earlier this year, Ashley Tisdale sparked speculation about a celebrity mom-group fallout after writing for The Cut about leaving a “toxic” circle of friends.

She described cliques, separate group chats and discovering social gatherings through social media, but did not name anyone.

Fans connected the essay to a group that had included Duff, Moore, Dalkin and Meghan Trainor.

Duff later addressed the rumors on Call Her Daddy, admitting the essay left her upset.

“I felt really sad. I honestly felt really sad,” the Lizzie McGuire alum said. “I was pretty, pretty taken aback and felt just, like, sad.”

“So I think I just was like, ‘Woah,’ ” she added. “It sucks to read something that’s, like, not true.”

Duff also defended husband Matthew Koma’s sharp social media response to Tisdale’s essay, saying, “Honestly, everything he does makes me laugh.”

For now, Duff’s latest photos show the friends enjoying their time together — and giving their group chat a very enviable change of scenery.