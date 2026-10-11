Australia investigates flydubai co-pilot's links to extremism

A plane, carrying passengers who were on the flydubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, on the tarmac as it arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. — Reuters

DUBAI: Australian counter-terrorism authorities are investigating the links of a flydubai co-pilot to Australia following an alleged attempt to hijack a passenger aircraft and crash it into an airport in Israel.

The Australian Federal Police said the Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team was investigating the man's links to the country. The team includes federal and state police and Australia's domestic intelligence agency, ASIO.

The incident took place aboard flight FZ1073 on September 30. The flight was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain with a cockpit emergency axe and tried to take control of the aircraft.

The plane diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia and landed safely. Other pilots and passengers intervened during the incident.

UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said on October 3 that investigators believed the co-pilot had shown signs of moving towards extremism while studying in Australia in 2017. He allegedly drew inspiration from the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.

The co-pilot studied engineering at RMIT University in Melbourne but did not complete his degree, Australian media have reported. Investigators are examining his time in Australia and any possible links to extremist activity.

There is no public confirmation that any other person or organisation was involved in the alleged plot.

The investigation is ongoing.