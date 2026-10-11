Blue Peter welcomes adventurer Leo Olsson as its 45th presenter

Leo Olsson will make quite the entrance in his first episode, which is set to air on Friday, November 20

Blue Peter has welcomed adventurer Leo Olsson as the show's 45th presenter.

The filmmaker and content creator, 23, boasts an impressive 13 million likes and 450,000 followers on TikTok.

He is known for documenting his ambitious personal challenges through his hugely popular 'world's longest bucket list' project.

Speaking about joining the world's longest running children's TV show, he said: 'There’s no other show in the world like Blue Peter, it’s all about adventure and not being afraid to try new things.

'Where else would you find a presenter trying to cross the Irish Sea in a Zorb ball, or walk a tightrope between the chimneys of Battersea Power Station?'

He continued: 'Growing up all of my role models were the people I watched online and on television, so now I want to show kids that you can go out and do whatever you want to do, take on a challenge, big or small!

'It's a privilege to join a programme with such an incredible legacy, and I can't wait to meet the audience, take on new challenges, and go on some unforgettable adventures together.'

Leo joins Blue Peter as the fan-favourite celebrates a successful first year following its relaunch and move to a new studio in Manchester in September 2025.

Leo will make quite the entrance in his first episode, which is set to air on Friday, November 20.