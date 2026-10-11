Brookly Beckham faces backlash again on his latest venture

Brooklyn Beckham has served up a fiery response to his latest cooking critics — and this time, he insists the burnt pasta was supposed to look that way.

The 27-year-old’s attempt at spaghetti all’assassina, an Italian dish famous for its crispy, charred texture, left social media divided.

Some viewers weren’t buying it, with one branding the meal “vile” and others dubbing Brooklyn the “Spaghetti Murderer”.

Rather than quietly take the heat, Brooklyn responded with a Friends meme featuring Ross Geller’s famously cheeky middle-finger gesture.

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He also defended the recipe on Instagram Story, writing: “For all the lovely comments about me always burning my food this pasta is suppose to be burnt sooooooo.”

Fair point — although the internet’s food critics weren’t ready to put down their forks.

“Where is the REAL tomato sauce”, one commenter asked, while another dismissed the dish as “Basically burnt pasta with jar sauce.”

One particularly creative critic joked: “This is not al dente, but al hammer.”

Others questioned whether the meal was genuinely homemade, while a few fans came to his defence, calling it tasty and telling the haters to back off.

Brooklyn’s kitchen adventures have attracted plenty of scrutiny before, from his protein pizza featuring Cloud 23 hot sauce to a controversial clip of him collecting seawater from a luxury yacht to boil pasta.

His cooking has even drawn comparisons with dad David Beckham, who revealed in 2013 that he took a six-month professional culinary course in Italy and became “obsessed with perfecting the risotto because it is difficult.”

The latest food fight comes amid the reported Beckham family rift. Brooklyn previously made allegations about parents David and Victoria, including claims surrounding his wedding to Nicola Peltz.

The family has remained at the centre of public speculation.

For now, Brooklyn seems happy to keep cooking — char marks and all. But tell us: is spaghetti all’assassina supposed to look this burnt, or would you send this plate straight back?