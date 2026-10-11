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Jessica Chastain's 'Other Mommy' challenges 'The Social Reckoning'

'Other Mommy' was released in United States theaters on October 9, 2026

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Published October 11, 2026

Jessica Chastain’s Other Mommy challenges The Social Reckoning
Jessica Chastain’s 'Other Mommy' challenges 'The Social Reckoning'

Jessica Chastain is known for her award winning roles in serious films but her new horror movie can bring her another big win of her career.

Her upcoming film, Other Mommy, is expected to earn more money in its first weekend than Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning.

Horror is not new for Chastain as she starred in Mama, a scary story about a ghost, which opened at number one and made $148.1 million around the world.

She, however, also appeared in It Chapter Two, which earned more than $470 million worldwide.

Now, Chastain is returning to the genre with Other Mommy, which is directed by Rob Savage.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift faces critical setback as 'The Encore' ranks last on chart 

The story is about a family that faces a frightening presence in their home as Chastain has a special challenge in the film because she plays both a mother and a scary figure that looks just like her.

Early estimates revealed that Other Mommy could make at least like $20 million in its opening weekend. Some box office predictions put the number as high as $35 million.

Meanwhile, The Social Reckoning, which stars Jeremy Strong, is expected to make between $7 million and $8 million when it opens.

Both films are set to arrive in US cinemas on October 9. If the predictions are right, Chastain’s horror film could take the lead.

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