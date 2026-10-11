Emergency, governor's rule imposed in KP as President Zardari approves summary on cabinet's advice

President Asif Ali Zardari signs a bill in this undated picture. — President House/File

Federal cabinet cites security concerns and failed talks.

Governor Kundi to lead 11-member advisory council.

Arrangement to remain in place for six months: law minister.



President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday proclaimed an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, citing the province's worsening security situation.

"The President approved and signed the summary upon the Prime Minister's advice under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution of Pakistan," the President Secretariat's Media Wing said in a press release.

The decision followed recommendations from the federal cabinet, formal advice from the prime minister and law-and-order reports submitted by relevant security institutions.

The statement also cited the breakdown of negotiations between the government delegation and the provincial leadership over the deteriorating security situation.

The Centre had alleged shortcomings in the provincial government's counterterrorism efforts as grounds for the decision.

The Constitution allows the federal government to make provisions during an emergency, including suspending some constitutional provisions relating to provincial bodies or authorities.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar told a news conference in Islamabad that KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi would take charge with the assistance of an 11-member advisory council. He said the arrangement would initially remain in place for six months.

The development comes amid heightened political tensions following a long march led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.

The march began in Lakki Marwat on October 4 after negotiations between the government and opposition failed to reach an agreement.

The talks broke down over disagreements concerning counterterrorism cooperation in KP and access to incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, including a meeting with his personal doctor.

The government and opposition traded accusations over the failure to reach an agreement as Afridi continued leading the march through the province.

Governor backs emergency in KP

Following the move, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said on Sunday that the province's people welcomed the presidential proclamation, adding that they wanted peace, stability, development and prosperity rather than unrest and insecurity.

In a video message addressed to KP residents, Kundi said the province's peace-loving people did not support terrorism or violent activities.

He said they had resolved not to support Fitna al-Khawarij and would stand shoulder to shoulder with security forces in the fight against terrorists until their last breath.

The governor said residents wanted a peaceful and prosperous future, with brotherly relations and mutual cooperation with other provinces.

He urged them to maintain peace and refrain from violating the law, inciting violence or engaging in rioting, warning that action would be taken against those who disturbed law and order or took the law into their own hands.