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Second T20I: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan

Green Shirts lead three-match series 1-0 after four-wicket victory in first encounter

By
Sports Desk
|

Published October 11, 2026

Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan (second left) and Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis (second right) present for toss of second T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 11, 2026. — PCB
Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan (second left) and Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis (second right) present for toss of second T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 11, 2026. — PCB

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Green Shirts are leading the series 1-0 after winning the first encounter by four wickets at the same venue on Friday. Pakistan made one change to their playing XI, with Salman Mirza replacing Razaullah, whereas the visiting side made three changes.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Imran, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Lahiru Udara, Sineth Jayawardena, Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Eshan Malinga and Nuwan Thushara.

This is a developing story and is being updated with latest information.

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