Andrew Garfield looks back on unforgettable 'Spider-Man' fan moment

Andrew Garfield has shared a sweet story about a Spider Man fan who could hardly believe she was standing in the same lift as him.

The actor met the woman at an airport hotel in Denver while he was stopping there during a trip.

Garfield was sharing the lift with two women who were attending a conference. One of them was wearing a Spider Man T shirt when she suddenly recognised him. She was so surprised that she asked him, “Is it you? Is it you? … Are you Spider Man?”

The actor played along and joked about his time as the famous superhero. “I once was when I was younger, yes. Twice was, three times was.”

Garfield said the woman became “a little bit teary eyed” after realising it was really him. They then had a “lovely conversation” before he left the lift. Even after he was gone, he could hear a happy squeal coming from inside.

But the actor also knows what it feels like to meet someone he admires. During the same interview, he spoke about playing basketball with Woody Harrelson.

Garfield was so excited to spend time with the actor that he struggled to play properly.

“I was so excited, but I was so overwhelmed and starstruck that I froze and I played really, really badly,” he said.

He called it “brutal”, but said it was “a small price to pay” for playing with one of his heroes.