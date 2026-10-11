Rylan Clark hits back at BBC over strict advertising rules

Rylan Clark has made it clear that he is tired of watching what he says about brands on BBC Radio 2.

The presenter recently lost his patience during a chat with Sally Boazman after she reminded him about the BBC’s rules.

The moment started when Sally spoke about a difficult week and mentioned being near a famous supermarket.

Rylan, however, asked her to name it and she pointed out that presenters are meant to remind listeners that other shops are available.

That was when Rylan spoke up, joking that people already knew they had other choices and said he was not working for M&S or trying to sell its products.

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“I don't work for M&S, I'm not flogging M&S, I've not had an affair with Percy Pig, people know!” he said, before adding that the rule was “getting to me now.”

Sally, moreover, warned him that their boss might not be happy with his comments. Rylan agreed that he would probably hear about it, but he did not seem too worried.

This was not the first time he joked about the BBC’s rules as earlier this month, he talked about his made up AI project, Rylexa, and told the BBC, “Who cares? Sack me!”

His latest comments show that the rule is still a source of jokes on his show.