Robert Pattinson responds to Chris Hansen's criticism of 'Primetime'

Robert Pattinson says he approached playing Chris Hansen in Primetime as a fan of the To Catch a Predator host, even though Hansen has made clear he doesn’t feel the same about the film.

“I’m a fan,” Pattinson told Entertainment Tonight.

He said he was trying to make Hansen cool, and that it’s awesome more people will discover him thanks to the film.

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Primetime, directed by Lance Oppenheim, is a fictionalised take on Hansen’s career, with Pattinson as the former Dateline NBC journalist. Phoebe Bridgers, Merritt Wever, Sean Bridgers and Skyler Gisondo also star.

Hansen, 67, has spent months reacting to the trailers and has since seen the finished film.

He gave Pattinson’s performance a D in an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters on his podcast, Have a Seat with Chris Hansen.

He called the movie “bizarre”, said it slips in and out of reality, and argued it turns his real investigations into an overly dramatic, horror-like psychological spiral.

He also said he wasn’t consulted and turned down a private screening.

Hansen has stressed that the film is a fictional portrayal, based only loosely on the show.

He still told A24 and Pattinson fans to make up their own minds. He has also bought ads to run in front of the movie.

A24 has since released a sizzle reel of Pattinson’s first screen test as Hansen, showing the actor wandering sets and muttering as he finds the host’s voice.

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