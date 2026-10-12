Andrew Garfield reacts to Oscar buzz for 'Artificial'

Andrew Garfield has reacted humbly to growing Oscar buzz for Artificial after the film’s London premiere on Sunday.

“So flattered that anyone is going to see this film,” he told Variety on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival gala at the Royal Festival Hall.

He said he feels really proud of the film and that it was a really intense shoot, and that he is flattered people are talking about it so nicely.

Read more: Andrew Garfield says playing Sam Altman left him mistrustful of AI

Luca Guadagnino’s film follows the five days in 2023 when OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was fired and then rehired.

It earned rave reviews after its world premiere at the New York Film Festival last week and doesn’t reach theatres until December.

Garfield, who plays Altman, is already being campaigned for in the supporting category.

He has been Oscar-nominated twice but has never won.

The Hollywood Reporter’s David Canfield described his performance as “mesmerizing, strange and terrifyingly seductive”.

Co-star Yura Borisov, who plays OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever, is being campaigned for in the lead category.

Borisov, who was nominated for a supporting actor Oscar for Anora, chimed in on the buzz with: “It’s a miracle!”

Monica Barbaro, who plays former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk and Mark Rylance as “Godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton were also at the premiere.

When the credits rolled, applause echoed through the hall.

Read more: Andrew Garfield shares first comments on artificial drama