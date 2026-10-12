Islamabad student suicide case: Suspect sent on five-day physical remand

Representational image of a police tape at a crime scene. — AFP/File

Suspect allegedly promised US study visa for Rs9.3m.

Family pays Rs5 million to fraudulent agent.

Police probe reveals online fraud of women.

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court on Monday handed over prime suspect Muhammad Noman to the police on a five-day physical remand in the case involving the alleged fraud against International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) graduate Laiba Ijaz, who reportedly died by suicide after discovering that her travel documents were fake.

Laiba’s body was reportedly found hanging by the roadside in G-10, within the jurisdiction of Ramna police station.

The suspect was produced before Judicial Magistrate Zunaira Zafar at the District and Sessions Courts in Islamabad.

During the hearing, the investigating officer (IO) told the court that a thorough examination of all facts and circumstances of the case was necessary.

The officer said further investigation was required in light of the available evidence and preliminary findings.

The IO added that the suspect's alleged role in the incident needed to be determined and the evidence verified.

The officer further said that relevant items linked to the suspect, along with other possible evidence, would be examined and verified as part of the investigation.

Noman was arrested from Islamabad’s H-13 sector.

The investigation revealed evidence of Noman's alleged involvement in online fraud and the blackmailing of women.

The suspect had previously worked at the Anti-Corruption Establishment in Quetta but was suspended, sources said. He had also worked for a company in Islamabad.

More details of alleged fraud emerge

Meanwhile, more details have emerged about the alleged fraud involving the travel agent.

Police have unsealed a first information report (FIR) of the case. It was registered at Islamabad’s Ramna police station on October 10.

According to the FIR, the complainant, who is the victim's father, Muhammad Ijaz, has alleged that the suspect, Noman, and a woman named Aiza are responsible for his daughter’s death.

The FIR states that Noman met Laiba around six to seven months ago near the Blue Area in the capital city, where he interviewed her.

According to the complaint, Noman introduced himself as an influential person claiming to be a high official in Islamabad and offered to arrange a US study visa for the victim.

The complainant stated that an amount of Rs9.3 million as the total expense for the visa and travel process was agreed upon, and he paid Rs2.1 million in cash in the presence of witnesses. Later, Laiba transferred Rs2.9 million through her bank account to Noman.

The complainant revealed that Noman later brought the travel documents for Laiba to his shop and showed a receipt of a transaction of $20,000 for the bank statement, but both the documents and receipt turned out to be fake.

According to the FIR, when the complainant questioned Noman about it, he stopped receiving his calls. Meanwhile, a young woman, Aiza, who was introduced by Noman to Laiba, kept bothering her with demands for more money, leaving the victim under extreme mental stress.