Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in trainer aircraft crash incident in Quetta

This collage shows martyred Pakistan Army Aviation pilots Capt Abdul Samad (left) and Major Husnain Shehzad Humayun. — ISPR

Two Pakistan Army Aviation pilots were martyred when a Mushshak training aircraft crashed near Nawan Killi in Quetta district on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The aircraft crashed around midday due to a technical fault, the military's media wing statement said.

"At midday on 12 October 2026, a Mushshak training aircraft of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Nawan Killi, Quetta, due to a technical fault," read the ISPR statement.

The pilots were identified as Major Husnain Shehzad Humayun, an instructor pilot, and Captain Abdul Samad, a student pilot, it said.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details