Nizar Nayani leads Pakistani runners at Chicago Marathon 2026

(From left to right) Pakistani runners Nizar Nayani, Basherri Anjum, and Hamad Ali after receiving medals at the Chicago Marathon 2026. — Reporter

KARACHI: US-based Nizar Nayani was the prominent Pakistani runner at the Chicago Marathon 2026, completing the 42.195-kilometre race in 3 hours and 45 seconds, as runners representing Pakistan and members of the Pakistani diaspora participated in one of the world's most prestigious marathons.

Nayani, who lives in Tomball, Texas, narrowly missed the sub-three-hour marathon mark by just 46 seconds, leading the Pakistani contingent in the race.

Karachi-based Mustafa was the second-fastest Pakistani runner, finishing in 3:29:18, while Brooklyn-based Basherri Anjum finished as the most prominent Pakistani woman and third-fastest overall among the Pakistani runners identified, clocking 3:31:01.

Abu-Bakr Mohammad Afzal followed with 3:32:39, while Pakistani-American Babar Ghias completed the marathon in 3:42:44.

An analysis of Nayani's splits showed that he maintained a strong pace during the first half of the race, reaching the 5km mark in 20 minutes and 16 seconds and completing the first 10km in 40:22.

He crossed the halfway point in 1:25:41, putting him on course for a finish comfortably inside three hours. However, his pace slowed during the second half as he reached 30km in 2:03:49 and 40km in 2:50:24, eventually crossing the finish line in 3:00:45.

Speaking after the race, Nayani described Chicago as a special event for him, regardless of his finishing time.

"Chicago Marathon is always very close to my heart, no matter the results, no matter the conditions. I will keep coming back as long as Allah allows me to, and if I'm in shape," he said.

"Today was not ideal conditions, but this is what 26.2 miles does to you. It brings every single grit out of you," he added.

Nayani also expressed pride in the Pakistani running community, saying he was glad to be part of the Pakistani team and proud of his fellow runners.

Meanwhile, Basherri Anjum produced a strong performance in the women's field, covering the first 5km in 23:49 and reaching the 10km mark in 47:35.

She completed the half marathon in 1:41:34 before slowing during the latter stages of the race, reaching 30km in 2:26:35 and 40km in 3:19:43. She eventually finished in 3:31:01.

Her performance placed her ahead of the other Pakistani women whose results were available, including Sara Rathore, Zara Ordonez and British-Pakistani Wardah Mir.

Among other runners, Riyadh-based Ibrahim Abdul Khaliq finished in 3:44:01, followed by Lahore's Hamid Butt, a six-star finisher competing in the 65–69 age category, who completed the marathon in 3:49:48.

Taimoor Malik clocked 4:05:34, while British-Pakistani Hassan Ali finished in 4:14:55. Austin-based Basil Khan completed the distance in 4:16:56.

Sara Rathore recorded 4:22:06, while Amaad Shaikh finished in 4:38:09.

British-Pakistani Wardah Mir completed the race in 5:03:55, followed by Ghassan Tayyab in 5:12:21, Zara Ordonez in 5:16:36, Hasan Saleem in 5:17:05 and Danyal Ameer Lakdawala in 5:18:06.

Karachi-based Anis Kasmani completed the marathon in 5:25:00, while British-Pakistani Hamad Ali recorded 5:29:05 and Ahmad Zubair finished in 5:32:08. Karachi’s Aisha Intesar clocked 05:35:14.

Former British diplomat to Pakistan Mike Nithavrianakis also participated in the Chicago Marathon, completing the race in 3:18:04.

Nithavrianakis ran to raise funds for The Citizens Foundation (TCF), supporting education projects for underprivileged children in Pakistan.

The Chicago Marathon, held on Sunday, October 11, is one of the eight Abbott World Marathon Majors and is renowned for its flat, fast course.

This year's event attracted more than 55,000 runners, with the 42.195km route taking participants through 29 Chicago neighbourhoods.

Starting and finishing in Grant Park, the course passed through the city's downtown area, northern neighbourhoods, western districts and southern sections before returning to the finish line.

The route, which has produced several world records over the years, is particularly popular among runners seeking personal bests and qualification times for other major marathons.

In the men's elite race, Kenya's Amos Kipruto claimed victory in an impressive 2:01:09, finishing ahead of Ethiopia's Tadese Bikila, who clocked 2:02:56, and compatriot Milkesa Mengesha, who took third place in 2:03:46.

Kipruto's performance was a personal best and moved him to joint fifth on the world all-time marathon list.

In the women's elite race, Ethiopia's Hawi Feysa successfully defended her Chicago Marathon title, finishing in 2:13:33.

Kenya's Sharon Lokedi secured second place in 2:14:07, while former world record-holder Brigid Kosgei completed the podium in 2:14:55.

It was the first marathon in history in which three women finished under two hours and 15 minutes.