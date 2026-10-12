Vic Reeves collapses at friend's wedding as laughter turns to serious concern

The incident comes after Reeves previously spoke about his drinking during the height of his fame alongside comedy partner, Bob Mortimer

Comedian Vic Reeves was taken to hospital after collapsing at a friend's wedding following an apparent case of overexertion.

The Big Night Out star, whose real name is im Moir, was admitted to hospital after collapsing during a party at the upmarket Hotel du Vin in Poole, Dorset.

A source at the hotel shared that there was a sudden change from laughter to 'serious concern' when the 67-year-old collapsed.

They said: 'Vic was telling jokes and entertaining people – and obviously everyone was hitting the bar as the party went on just as you'd expect.

'But suddenly it appeared to take a bit of a turn for the worse – there was a commotion in the middle of the group and staff were being asked to call for an ambulance which turned out to be for Vic who wasn't looking at all well. It all happened very quickly and looks like he overexerted himself.

'The next thing he was being wheeled out by paramedics. It all seemed to shift from lots of laughter to serious concern pretty fast.'

The incident comes after Reeves previously spoke about his drinking during the height of his fame alongside comedy partner, Bob Mortimer, 67.