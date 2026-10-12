Harry Styles makes fan’s dream come true in emotional concert moment

Harry Styles has made one fan’s night extra special after helping her come out during his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The moment happened on October 10, when Styles was performing at his Together, Together residency.

During the show, he took a pride flag from a fan and started playing along with the crowd, asking everyone to wait and see what he would do with it.

Styles, however, explained that the flag would decide when the big moment happened. As he slowly raised it above his shoulders, the crowd waited for his next move.

He then asked, “Well, New York, are you ready to celebrate Jane’s coming out?” The audience burst into cheers as he celebrated the moment with Jane.

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A video of the moment, moreover, soon spread online and Jane herself joined the comments to share her thanks.

“This was me :;))) thank you so much for posting,” she wrote. Another person shared that their mother had been crying while watching it happen.

This is not the first time Styles has helped a fan come out during a show.

In 2022, he did something similar for a fan named Mattia at Wembley Stadium. During another concert in Milwaukee, he also helped a fan tell her mother that she was gay.