Katie Price gives evidence to court as ex-husband faces serious charges

Katie Price has arrived at court to give evidence in the case against her ex husband, Kieran Hayler, who is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a 13-year old girl.

Hayler has denied all the charges as the attacks are said to have happened in West Sussex between June and October 2016, when he was still married to Price.

The girl, however, is not related to either of them.

The trial is taking place at Lewes Crown Court. Jurors have heard that Hayler believes the claims were made up as part of a campaign against him.

Prosecutor Ryan Richter told them not to let the former couple’s past relationship take their attention away from the case.

READ MORE: Katie Price's ex's alleged words to teenage girl revealed in court

The court, moreover, has also heard about messages Price exchanged with the girl in May 2017 as well, around like eight months after the last attack.

Price asked the girl what had happened and promised to protect her as in one message, she wrote, “I will make you a little star.”

The girl told the court she did not want to have that conversation with Price as she also said that she worried that their messages might be shared with Hayler.

The woman, now 23, first reported the allegations to the NSPCC in 2021.

The charity then contacted police. Hayler was interviewed in 2022 and denied the allegations. The trial is continuing.