ATC orders prison meetings for Imaan Mazari, her husband

Rights activist Imaan Mazari pictured with her husband Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha. — X@AsadAToor

Couple appeared before court via video link.

ATC questions reports from Jail authorities.

Hearing adjourned until October 14.



An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday heard a case concerning the removal of security barriers against lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, directing that their lawyers be allowed to meet them in prison.

The case, registered at Aabpara Police Station, stems from allegations that the couple posed a security risk by interfering in state affairs during the visit of an international cricket team in October 2024. The ATC in Islamabad indicted Mazari and Chattha in the case earlier this week despite the accused objecting that they had not yet received copies of the case documents.

During the hearing, Mazari and Chattha appeared before the court via video link, while Shireen Mazari, along with lawyers Riasat Ali Azad and Aimal Khan, also appeared in court.

Chattha questioned why he and Mazari were not being produced in court, arguing the situation undermined their right to a fair trial. He said they had been in prison for eight months and asked how they could pursue their case under these circumstances.

Lawyer Riasat Ali argued that the case could not proceed without access to the accused.

“If we cannot meet Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali, how are we supposed to take the case forward?” he asked.

Chatha also raised concerns about their previous meetings with lawyers in prison, saying cameras were installed during such meetings.

“How can a lawyer and client communicate under these circumstances?” he asked.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra ordered that lawyers Riasat Ali Azad, Zainab Janjua and Aimal Khan be allowed to meet Mazari and Chatha in jail.

The judge directed the prosecutor to ensure that the accused were given access, stressing that they could not be denied this facility.

The defence counsel also told the judge that they would also challenging the October 10 order before the Islamabad High Court in which the trial court disposed of a petition challenging the terrorism provisions invoked in the case.

Judge Supra observed that if the Islamabad High Court allowed the application, proceedings before his court would come to an end.

The court adjourned the hearing until 14 October.

Court questions discrepancies in Adiala Jail report

Separately, Judge Supra expressed surprise over discrepancies in a report submitted by Adiala Jail authorities regarding the production of Mazari through video link.

The court noted that Mazari had appeared via video link in the barrier-removal case on 10 October, while the authorities had cited a lack of internet connectivity as the reason for being unable to produce her in another case on the same day.

Questioning the jail officials’ explanation, the judge asked whether reports were being prepared without being read or were simply being copied and pasted.

The court also directed the authorities to produce Mazari via video link on 19 October in the Ali Wazir case.