KP apex committee vows decisive anti-terror steps, continued intelligence-based operations

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi (left) and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi address a joint press conference following a provincial apex committee meeting on October 12, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

Governor Kundi chairs apex committee meeting in Peshawar.

Police, CTD to get modern logistics, manpower.

Terror-hit areas to receive socio-economic development focus.



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Apex Committee has directed all departments to take effective, decisive and coordinated actions to root out terrorism and establish durable peace in the province, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

The committee issued the directives at a meeting held in Peshawar, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in the chair, alongside Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

At the outset, the meeting paid tribute to the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for maintaining peace.

The meeting reviewed in detail the overall security situation in the province and measures required to completely eradicate terrorism and establish sustainable peace.

The meeting decided to pay special attention to long-standing issues faced by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa related to education, health and quality of life and improving socio-economic development in underdeveloped and terrorism-affected areas.

Underscoring the need to enhance the operational capacity of the Police and Counter-Terrorism Department, the forum decided to upgrade these institutions with modern, effective logistics and the required manpower.

The forum made it clear that intelligence-based operations against terrorism will continue and all available resources will be utilised to improve the law and order situation.

The forum reiterated the resolve that eradicating terrorism and establishing law and order in the province are the shared objective and top priority of all state institutions, for which they will continue their efforts.

The meeting was held after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa entered a new administrative setup on Sunday after President Asif Ali Zardari imposed emergency and governor’s rule, effectively sidelining the PTI-led provincial government.

The president approved and signed the summary on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution following recommendations by the federal cabinet and reports on the province’s law-and-order situation.

The move has fundamentally changed how KP will be governed for the duration of the emergency: Governor Kundi will exercise the provincial government’s functions on behalf of the federation, assisted by an 11-member advisory council, while Parliament will exercise the provincial assembly’s legislative powers.

The presidential proclamation states that the chief minister, provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants and advocate general cease to hold office. The provincial assembly, however, has not been dissolved.