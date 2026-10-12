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Stella Lefty impresses Taylor Swift fans with new cover

Stella Lefty melts hearts with viral Taylor Swift performance on social media

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 12, 2026

Stella Lefty melts hearts with viral Taylor Swift performance on social media
Stella Lefty melts hearts with viral Taylor Swift performance on social media

Stella Lefty proved her talent to Taylor Swift fans by performing a cover of the pop superstar's iconic song, I Knew It, I Knew You.

The 24-year-old songstress covered the song for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and the video quickly made its way to social media.

Swifties took to social media to appreciate Lefty's performance, and while some critics had negative reviews, the overall feedback was positive.

READ MORE: Kelsea Ballerini defends Stella Lefty amid Opry debut backlash

Flocking to the comments, one Swiftie wrote, "tayblessings," and "Hold on this arrangement sounds more country than the original but not in a bad way at all. Let me go check it out lol."

A third chimed in, "We love her," and "For some reason I feel this song suits well with acoustic piano version," wrote one.

"Omg new tay daughter," someone penned, while others applauded, "omg its amazingggg, and, "Queen."

READ MORE: Taylor Swift continues to reign charts with 'I Knew It, I Knew You'

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