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Peshawar educational institutions to remain open on Tuesday

Peshawar DC dismisses fake social media notification claiming extension of educational institutions

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 12, 2026

A teacher takes a class in a school in Peshawar. — AFP/File
A teacher takes a class in a school in Peshawar. — AFP/File

All public and private educational institutions in Peshawar will reopen tomorrow (Tuesday), after a one-day closure on Monday, the district administration confirmed.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar rejected a fake notification circulating on social media that announced further holidays for educational institutions.

The administration urged students, parents and the public to disregard the misleading notice and rely only on official sources for updates.

The clarification came amid heightened administrative measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where governor's rule and an emergency have been imposed. Section 144 is also in force in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, educational institutions across Punjab remained open on Monday after the provincial School Education Department and Higher Education Department dismissed separate notifications announcing closures as fake.

Both departments confirmed that schools, colleges and universities would continue operating according to their regular schedules.

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