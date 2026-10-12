Iqrar ul Hassan 'picked up' from home, whereabouts remain unknown: family

Pakistan Awam Raj Tehreek chief Iqrar ul Hassan poses in this undated image. — Facebook@iqrarulhassan

Family claims officials took politician away around 2am.

Lawyer says NCCIA denied custody before judicial magistrate.

Azma Bukhari says matter is being investigated.

LAHORE: Pakistan Awam Raj Tehreek chief Iqrar ul Hassan was allegedly picked up from his residence late at night, with his family saying his whereabouts remained unknown as authorities denied having him in custody.

According to his family, a group of people entered the residence after breaking the front door and took Iqrar away, while also confiscating mobile phones, a laptop, DVR and CCTV footage.

His wife, Farah Iqrar, said she was asleep when the doorbell rang loudly and woke up to find a large number of people already inside the premises.

“I asked, ‘Who are you people?’” she said, alleging that she was pushed and suffered an injury to her hand.

Farah said two women were also accompanying the group, while two men grabbed Iqrar after he came out of his room.

“They took Iqrar’s phones, his laptop, the entire DVR, and dismantled and took away the CCTV footage,” she alleged.

She further claimed that her two mobile phones were snatched when she attempted to contact family members.

“I saw ‘NCCIA’ written on the arms of the women. Other than that, I know nothing,” Farah said.

Iqrar’s lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq, said the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had denied having him in its custody when the matter was raised before a judicial magistrate.

“The court clearly and explicitly asked them about the custody and production of Iqrar-ul-Hassan Syed,” Ashfaq said.

He added that the NCCIA, on the court forum, “completely denied” having Iqrar in custody.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said the Punjab Police had not arrested Iqrar.

“The Punjab Police has not arrested Iqrar ul Hassan. The matter is being investigated, and as soon as any verified information about him is received, his family will be informed,” she said.

Iqrar’s other wife Quratulain also appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the administration to take action and ascertain his whereabouts.

“I request Maryam Nawaz sahiba to take specific action in this regard and alert the administration to recover Iqrar ul Hasan as soon as possible, because we have no idea where he is right now, what evidence is being fabricated against him, when he will be released, and under what circumstances he has been picked up,” she added.