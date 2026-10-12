Katie Price 'has no words' for ex husband’s rape allegations

Katie Price has spoken about the moment she learned of the serious claims against her former husband, Kieran Hayler.

She told a court that she was shocked and felt the teenage girl involved was afraid.

Price gave evidence at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, where Hayler is facing a trial over claims involving a 13 year old girl in 2016.

He is accused of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. He denies all the charges.

Price told the court that she had asked Hayler if he had “done stuff” with the girl. She said she could not remember his exact words, but he kept telling her that he had done nothing.

She also talked about messages she had shared with the girl. Price said the girl had told her that Hayler tried to kiss her and said he loved her.

“I could tell that she was, like, afraid,” Price told the court.

Price also shared that she was facing her own problems at the time. She said she was having a breakdown and had to go to the Priory for help.

Hayler says Price started a campaign against him after their marriage ended. The couple split in 2018 and got divorced in 2021.

The trial is still going on, and the claims against Hayler have not been proven in court.