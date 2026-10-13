'Big Brother' season 8 contestant Amber Siyavus dies at 46

Amber Siyavus, who competed on season 8 of Big Brother, has died aged 46.

The Clark County medical examiner in Nevada confirmed to Deadline that she died on 9 October at a residence in Las Vegas. Her cause and manner of death are pending.

TMZ was first to report the news.

Siyavus competed in 2007 as a single mother and Las Vegas waitress hoping to win the $500,000 prize for her daughter.

She lasted 62 days, was evicted eighth and finished seventh.

She was known for emotional, often tearful moments, which earned her the nickname “Whamber”.

She formed a close alliance with fellow houseguests Jameka Cameron and Dustin Erikstrup. Dick “Evel Dick” Donato went on to win the season.

Longtime host Julie Chen Moonves paid tribute on Instagram on Monday with a clip of Siyavus’s post-eviction interview.

“Thank you for your heart and honesty,” she wrote, adding that the show will remember her with love. Fans and fellow alumni have also shared tributes online.

Siyavus’s 18-year-old daughter, Lexi Tomcavage, died in January 2018. On the show, Siyavus spoke often about missing her daughter and about being a single mother.